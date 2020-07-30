ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will announce the learning plan for Minnesota schools for the upcoming 2020-21 school year at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30.

Walz and Flanagan will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker and Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

