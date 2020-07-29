BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will visit Liberty Packaging at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, to highlight the state’s effort to distribute four million masks to businesses and Minnesotans across the state.

Walz and Flanagan will be joined by Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis; Department of Employment and Economic Development Deputy Commissioner Hamse Warfa; Jonathan Weinhagen, President & CEO, Minneapolis Regional Chamber; Ravi Norman, Chair of the Board, Minneapolis Regional Chamber; Shannon Full, President & CEO, TwinWest Chamber of Commerce; Mike Fiterman, Chairman, Liberty Diversified International; Jack Fiterman, Vice President of Business Development, Liberty Diversified International; and business owners.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.