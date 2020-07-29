ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported another 681 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 29. The new cases were spread broadly across the state, appearing in 59 of the state's 87 counties, according to the state Department of Health.

So far, 52,947 Minnesotans have received a laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of the illness.

Every county in Minnesota has had a diagnosed case, a milestone passed over the weekend:

Hennepin County leads the state with nearly 17,000 diagnosed cases. Ramsey County is in second with just over one-third that amount, more than 6,500 cases. Larger metro area suburbs are in the 1,000 to 3,000 case range, and larger outstate cities outstate in 1,000 to 2,000 range.

Stearns County is an outlier for its size with more than 2,700 cases, while northernmost Lake of the Woods County has only one.

The state also reported another nine deaths from the illness on Wednesday. One death each was reported in Crow Wing, Stearns, Sherburne and Washington counties, three in Ramsey County and two in Hennepin County. Seven of the nine deaths were residents of long-term care.

The state reported another 13,481 tests on Wednesday. The health systems in coordination with the state health department have now conducted 993,091 tests, and Thursday will likely surpass 1 million total tests given.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.