ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 480 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 28.

The health department also reported an additional four deaths. Becker County recorded its first COVID-19 death, while the other three were in Hennepin, St. Louis and Washington counties.

Three of the four deaths were among residents of long-term care. Thus far the state has recorded 1,580 deaths from the illness.

The state reported another 9,076 tests on Tuesday, and has conducted 979,988 tests so far.

ICU cases for COVID-19 are up to 138, but still just half of the 263 beds in use at the end of May. Another 156 Minnesotans are currently hospitalized in non-ICU settings for COVID-19.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.