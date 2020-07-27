The state also recorded two additional deaths from the virus, one each in Anoka and Blue Earth counties. The state has now reached 25 straight days of deaths in the single digits.

The new case count was high but it comes on top of 13,642 more tests, a large number for a Monday. The state's health systems have given more than 75,000 tests in the past five days. So far, 970,726 tests have been administered, and Minnesota is poised to have passed a million-test milestone by midweek.

ICU use has jumped by nine beds to 126, while non-ICU hospitalization for COVID-19 has fallen by 27 beds to 131.

Let’s say we threw the kitchen sink at COVID-19 in the U.S. Let’s say we started now with the goal of being open for business in October— meaning schools, in person voting, sports, everything. If we did everything. What would happen? 9/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

4. Prohibit travel into the country (no one will let us into their country so that shouldn’t be hard).

5. Have hotels set up to allow people with symptoms to isolate from their families at no cost.



11/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.