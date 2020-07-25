The Minnesota Department of Health reported 805 new cases of COVID-19 in 58 different counties on Saturday, the first day the statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces has been in effect.

Another 18,227 diagnostic tests have been completed, the most the state's reported in a single day. That puts the positivity rate at 4.42%.

The state reported another five COVID-19-related deaths. Pipestone County recorded two deaths. Hennepin, Scott and Wright counties each recorded one death. All were at least 70 years old or older and four of them lived in a long-term care facility.

The number of people hospitalized in an intensive care unit rose by seven in the last day to 115. The number of people hospitalized outside that setting rose by two to 172.

Of the 50,291 Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last several months, 1,571 have died and 43,625 no longer need to be isolated.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.