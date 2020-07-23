SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health says it will seek to enroll up to 3,000 of its employees in Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota in a year-long study examining the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies among employees who have worked directly with COVID-19 patients.

The study, called Seroprevalence under Repeated Viral Immunity Examination, or SURVIVE for short, will seek to answer questions about the prevalence of COVID-19, how long antibodies the body develops to fight the virus last and whether they can prevent those infected from getting the illness again — all open questions as the scientific community works to better understand the coronavirus that causes the disease.

The Sioux Falls-based health care system employs about 49,000 people and includes 44 medical centers and 482 clinics in the Upper Midwest including major medical centers in Sioux Falls, Fargo and Bemidji, Minnesota, and more than 200 Good Samaritan senior care facilities nationwide.

The study will begin with employees in COVID-19 hospital units, emergency departments, OB-GYN triage, Sanford laboratories or any Good Samaritan Society location, who have worked directly with patients known to have caught the virus. It will later expand to other areas. The study will be free for participants, and employees who take part in the study will receive their test results.

“Our Sanford Health and Good Samaritan Employees have done and fantastic job caring for our patients and residents during this pandemic,” said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health, in a news release. “Now, we want to know more about their potential exposure to the virus, how their immune systems responded and overall, more about the virus itself. We know our teams here always rise to the challenge, and we know they’ll be ready to help in this next step to better understand COVID-19.”

Employees who volunteer for the study and meet specific criteria will have their blood drawn seven times, every 60 days over the next year, to detect antibodies to the coronavirus.

In an internal company email, Suttle asked its leaders and providers to encourage employees to volunteer for the study.

"If you manage employees who are eligible, I encourage you to provide them with information on the SURVIVE study while reminding them that participation is voluntary," Suttle wrote. "If you meet the requirements, I hope you will consider enrolling, too."