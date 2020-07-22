ST. PAUL -- Starting Saturday Minnesotans must wear a mask in indoor public places under an executive order by Gov. Tim Walz to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Democratic governor announced the statewide mandate at a news conference Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul. Minnesota is the 30th state in the nation to require masks in some way.

“Minnesota, we can do this,” Walz said, calling it one of the easiest ways to slow the spread of COVID-19. “This is a small sacrifice for a potential big gain.”

The blanket order across the entire state was criticized by Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa. He noted that many rural communities have seen few COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“Once again, I find myself asking why one-size-fits-all is the only option for a mask mandate,” Gazelka said in a statement. “Businesses and individuals are already requiring and wearing masks in most situations, so the mandate feels like a heavy-handed, broad approach that won’t work well for every situation.”

Walz made the order under his emergency powers that are in place since he declared a peacetime state of emergency in March.

