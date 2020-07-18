The Minnesota Department of Health reported 464 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday recorded in 52 counties.

Outside of the metro region, the state of Minnesota reported the highest number of new cases in Stearns County with 15 new cases. Fourteen new cases were recorded in Winona County, 11 in St. Louis County, nine in Olmstead County and eight each in Beltrami and Clay counties.

Another 16,492 diagnostic tests have been completed.

Another five people have died of the illness. The deaths were recorded in Hennepin, Ramsey and Renville counties. Four of the people were at least 80 years old and three were residents of long-term care facilities. The individual who resided in Ramsey County was in their 50s.

As of Saturday, 1,538 Minnesotans diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

The number of patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in an intensive care unit rose by seven in the last day to 117. The number of patients hospitalized outside that setting rose by six to 148.

Of the 45,470 Minnesotans who have tested positive to date, 39,310 of them no longer need to be isolated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.