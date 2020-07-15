A new health care option authorized by the 2020 Minnesota Legislature means uninsured Minnesotans can get tested for COVID-19 at no cost.

The state of Minnesota will cover the cost of testing for these individuals during the federal public health emergency.

To qualify for the state assistance, individuals must be a Minnesota resident, a U.S. citizen or lawfully present noncitizen with an immigration status that qualifies for the state's medical assistance and provide their Social Security number unless they meet an exception for not having one, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Information on applying for the free coverage can be found at mn.gov/dhs/health-care-coverage. Uninsured Minnesotans can also ask the health care provider administrating the COVID-19 test for the application or call the health department at 651-431-3994 or 800-366-5414 to request an application be mailed to them.

Those who are uninsured can also visit mnsure.org to see if they qualify for low- or no-cost health insurance through MinnesotaCare and medical assistance or a special enrollment period to enroll in private health insurance.