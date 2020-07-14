ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced a plan to provide housing relief and prevent homelessness across Minnesota amid COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the West Broadway Crescent apartment building.

Walz and Flanagan were joined by Dr. Thomas Adams, executive vice president of Housing & Services at CommonBond Communities; Three Rivers Executive Director Jenny Larson; Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho; and a West Broadway Crescent Apartments resident.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

