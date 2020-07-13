ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19.

Speakers will include Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm and MDH Infectious Diseases Director Kris Ehresmann.

Watch video of the event below. Please refresh your browser if the stream is not available.

