ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The state of Minnesota reported another 499 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, July 13.

The state also reported an additional two deaths from the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,504. The two deaths occurred in Ramsey and Renville counties, and one was a resident of long-term care.

The state has now had five straight days of five or fewer deaths from the illness, a streak not seen in over three months.

Health systems reported 11,776 tests on Monday. That marked a slight dip after three straight days of daily testing counts in excess of 15,000 tests a day.

The week's high-testing streak has seen high daily case counts -- Saturday's high was 806 new cases -- and was responsible for 77,000 new tests in the last five days.

Minnesota has now conducted nearly 770,000 tests for the illness.

ICU use for COVID-19 continues to drop, falling by eight to 114 beds, while those hospitalized in non-ICU settings increased by five to 133.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.