The Minnesota Department of Health reported 806 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases were recorded in 69 of the state's 87 counties. Outside the metro region, the highest count was recorded in Olmsted County, home to Rochester, with 24 new cases. New cases spiked to 22 in Watonwan County, home to St. James. Its neighbor, Blue Earth County, host to Mankato, also reported 22 new cases on Saturday.

Stearns County reported fewer new cases Saturday than it did the day prior with 14 new cases.

In the last day, the state has completed 16,087 more diagnostic tests.

The state reported that four more people have died with COVID-19. Two were residents of Olmsted County. Dakota and Washington counties each reported one death. All four people were residents of long-term care facilities and at least 80 years old.

Of the 41,571 people who have tested positive in Minnesota in the last few months, 1,499 have died and 36,012 no longer need to be in isolation.

The number of patients in an intensive care unit has dropped by three to 121. After a significant decrease in the number of people hospitalized outside of an ICU setting was reported Friday, the number has jumped slightly by 17 to 120.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.