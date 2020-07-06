ROCHESTER, Minn. -- State health officials reported an additional 434 cases COVID-19 on Monday July, 6, bringing the laboratory-confirmed case total in Minnesota to 38,569. Health officials believe the actual total accumulative case number is likely 10 times that amount.

The new cases were spread widely across the state, with no clearly identifiable hot spots.

Deaths from the virus continued to drop in the state. The Minnesota Department of Health reported just three deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the new total 1,474.

You have to go back nearly three months -- to the zero deaths reported on Monday, April, 13 -- to find so few deaths in one day from the illness.

The three deaths were located in Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties. The resident of Dakota County who died was a person in their 40s. Just one of the three deaths was a resident of long-term care.

With daily case numbers climbing and deaths plummeting, the virus is proving to be both more communicable and less deadly than previously experienced. The transformation likely reflects a loosening of restrictions on movement and better containment of vulnerable people.

The Fourth of July weekend suppressed testing as families took time off work and enjoyed the long holiday. The state's health providers performed just 5,687 tests for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Ordinarily, the state would perform two or three times that amount. The public is currently encouraged to seek testing if they feel that they may have been exposed to the virus, with or without symptoms. Some insurers are resisting the request to pay for testing on asymptomatic people, a conflict that is receiving scrutiny from health officials.

In another marker of the decreasing lethality of the illness, the number of people being treated for COVID-19 in an ICU setting continued its ongoing slow decline, dropping by 7 beds to 125 patients Monday, the lowest it has been since May 1. Patients being treated in non-ICU settings for COVID-19 climbed by 12, however, to 133.

Looking forward to the week ahead, the state awaits a possible decision on whether Governor Tim Walz will mandate mask-wearing in public places statewide. Last week, the governor of Texas required wearing of masks statewide, after an outbreak pushed the hospital system in Houston to capacity.

Currently, both Minneapolis and St. Paul mandate masks in all public places that are indoors, and all those that are outdoors where people can not maintain a six-foot distance. Rochester has mandated masks in public buildings but not citywide.

The Minnesota Medical Association and the Minnesota Department of Health has endorsed mandatory mask-wearing statewide. Mayo Clinic has not taken a formal poisition in support of mandatory mask-wearing within Rochester or statewide, although it does require masks on its campus.

The public is divided on mandatory mask-wearing, and businesses are variable in their requirement that customers wear masks. Proponents of a mask mandate argue that only an emergency order will create consistency in what can be expected by those who patronize businesses and other public places, and normalize the use of masks broadly across the state.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.