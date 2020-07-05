ROCHESTER, Minn. — Another five people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19, health officials reported Sunday, July 5. All five were residents of long-term care facilities, according to the latest report from the Minnesota Department of Health.

That brings the total COVID-19 deaths across the state to 1,417.

Officials confirmed another 519 cases over the weekend (health officials did not release data Saturday because of the July 4 holiday).

The number of people hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus has been trending downward in recent weeks. As of Sunday, 253 people require hospitalization, with 132 of them requiring intensive care. That’s down from a peak in hospitalizations at the end of May, when more than 600 people required hospital care for the illness.

Overall, 38,136 Minnesotans have been infected with the illness since the first case was reported in the state March 6. Of them, 37,617 who were infected with the COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

