ROCHESTER, Minn. — The number of Minnesotans requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 has decreased in the past week, according to state-provided data .

The number of people hospitalized as of Sunday, June 28 was 288, with 143 of those hospitalized in an intensive care unit. The number of people hospitalized was 34 fewer than what was reported a week earlier, which was reportedly the lowest number of people needing hospitalization since April 29.

Overall, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 523 new cases and eight newly reported deaths as of Sunday. Twenty-four of the newly reported cases were in Olmsted County, bringing the total over 1,000. As of Sunday, the Department of Health registered 1,020 cases for the county.

Although the number of statewide hospitalizations decreased, the number of newly reported cases is higher than the 461 that were reported as of last Sunday.

The eight newly reported deaths were located in Anoka, Crow Wing, Dakota, Hennepin, Koochiching and Pipestone counties. According to the Department of Health, one of the deceased was in their 40s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, and four were in their 80s. Six were in either long-term care facilities or assisted-living facilities, and two were in private residences.

The Department of Health has reported 35,549 cases in total, with 4,010 of those needing hospitalization. There have been 30,809 patients who no longer need isolation.

