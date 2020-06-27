ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Deaths from COVID-19 continued to remain flat in Minnesota on Saturday, June 27, even as the health department rushed to contain outbreaks among young adults flocking to bars reported to have disregarded social distancing.

The state reported six deaths on Saturday, culminating a week in which deaths remained below 10 persons a day. One death was reported in Washington County, two in Anoka County and four in Hennepin County. Four were residents of long term care.

The state has now recorded 1,417 deaths from COVID-19.

Though six deaths from COVID-19 in a single day would have been considered high in March, the state had become accustomed to eight straight weeks of daily death counts in the teens, 20s and 30s. You have to go back to early April to find an entire week in which the state saw daily death tolls from COVID-19 in the single digits.

The health department reported 427 new cases on Saturday. Blue Earth County, home of outbreaks at Rounders Sports Bar & Grill and the 507 restaurant in Mankato, reported 18 cases. Mower County, home to Austin, is still running daily new cases in the double digits. Saturday the largely rural county reported 26 cases. Case numbers are slightly elevated for Olmsted County as well. On Saturday, the county recorded another 30 residents with COVID-19.

The state's health systems conducted another 11,521 tests for Friday. The state has now completed 568,907 tests for COVID-19. In another improving indicator, just 300 Minnesotans are hospitalized for COVID-19, 155 in an ICU setting, the lowest it has been since May 3.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.