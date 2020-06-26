ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The state of Minnesota reported 498 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, June 26. The new cases were spread across 48 counties and reflected outbreaks among young adults which have been traced to bars and restaurants in Mankato and workplaces in Austin.

Blue Earth County, home to Mankato, reported 33 cases on Friday. A spike continued in Mower County, home to Austin, which reported 20 cases. Dakota County saw rising numbers of new cases as well, reporting 50 new patients with COVID-19.

The state reported 14,560 tests Friday.

Though the positive case numbers reported Friday are trending upward, the state health systems continue to test greater numbers of Minnesotans, keeping the closely-monitored metric known as the "case positivity rate" modest.

On a seven-day rolling average, currently just 3% of the tests taken within the state are coming back positive. That's well below the 15% threshold listed as one of the state's five so-called Dial Back Dashboard Indicators consulted in making decisions to reopen activity in the state.

In fact, four of the state health department's five COVID-19 severity indicators now fall well outside of the health department's stated zone of concern, with the fifth and final indicator inching very close to the safety zone. As of June 17, the state was recording 4.9 hospital admissions for COVID-19 per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average, down from a high of 11 per 100,000 on May 21.

The indicator is now moving close to 4 cases per 100,000 or lower, a safety target.

The state also reported 5 deaths from COVID-19 opn Friday. One of the deaths was recorded in Dakota County, four in Hennepin County, and all were among residents of long-term care. The state has now lost 1,411 lives to the illness.

ICU use for COVID-19 dropped by five beds to 157, and non-ICU hospitalizations for the illness rose by four beds to 178 patients.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.