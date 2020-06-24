ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Saying that the practice is back to about “85 to 90% of normal,” Mayo Clinic leaders told employees Wednesday, June 24, that pandemic-driven furloughs and wage reductions will end much sooner than planned.

CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia and Chief Administrative Officer Jeffrey W. Bolton sent internal messages to employees.

“Because of your teamwork and commitment to our patients — our reactivation over the past 8 weeks has truly exceeded expectations. Our labs are open, we are teaching again and we are looking after patients who need us and appreciate us. We've had a very strong increase in outpatient visits, in procedures and surgeries …,” Farrugia wrote. “Essentially, our practice is back to about 85 to 90 percent of normal as of mid-June. The reactivation of the practice coupled with our expense reductions and your willingness to be flexible in a new work environment ... has resulted in finances markedly exceeded our revised 2020 targets for May and that trajectory continues into June.”

The letter mapped out some of the reversal plans.

Full pay for all staff, except for senior leadership, will be restored in the July 14 paycheck.

Mayo Clinic plans to recall all furloughed staff members and staff with reduced hours associated with the pandemic by the end of August.

In late April, Mayo Clinic announced plans to furlough or reduce the hours of about 42% of its 70,000 employees across all of its campuses in an attempt to mitigate an anticipated $3 billion loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter did caution that things are not fully back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Now, we do not know what is ahead for us and we are aware that our recovery may continue, but it may also stall, requiring us to reinstitute certain measures,” Farrugia wrote. “However, we committed to be open and transparent with you and to be flexible in our approach to this pandemic. We planned to together protect Mayo Clinic, our core mission and values, (and) you are doing so. We committed to share sacrifices and wins.”

Mayo Clinic has received $150 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, plus an additional $900 million in advance Medicare payments. It is not known how those fit into this quicker-than-anticipated recovery.



