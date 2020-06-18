The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday, June 17, announced 42 new cases of COVID-19 on an all-time high testing day.

Seventeen of the new cases Wednesday came from Cass County, which includes Fargo and West Fargo. The county now has had 2,084 known cases, but the department reports that nearly 90% of the residents who once had the illness in the county have recovered.

Eight new cases came from Stutsman County, which encompasses Jamestown. The county that has avoided a major outbreak now has 29 active cases, the third most in the state behind Cass and Burleigh counties.

The other 17 new cases Wednesday came from Barnes, Burleigh, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Morton, Sioux and Ward counties. The four new cases in Grand Forks County brings the active case count to 17.

The department says 74 North Dakotans have died from the illness, all but 12 of whom were residents of Cass County. Fifty-six of the deaths have come in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. The department has not reported a new death from the illness since Thursday.

Minnesota

After days of plummeting cases and fatalities, coronavirus reasserted itself in Minnesota on Wednesday, as health officials reported 419 new cases and 12 deaths from the virus.

Noteworthy jumps include Olmsted County, which added 29 cases in a single day, and Mower County, which added 73 cases.

As of last week, Mower County had the second-highest per-capita rate of COVID-19 in the state, with an incidence rate of 1,545 cases per 100,000, putting it second only to Nobles County, home to an outbreak last month at the JBS pork plant in Worthington.

Mower County is home to Hormel Foods in Austin. It has a population of just over 40,000 people, with 733 confirmed cases and two deaths from COVID-19 so far.

In response to the outbreak, the health department has planned a community testing initiative on Saturday and Sunday in Austin and is anticipating 1,000 participants each day.

Health officials offered cautious enthusiasm for the lack of a surge now that the first protests in the state are three weeks in the past — the timeframe required to see a spike following new exposure.

The state shattered its one-day reported testing record on Wednesday, posting nearly 20,000 tests in a single day. The 19,573 tests reported Wednesday include a subset of tests that were delayed on Monday, however, because of a computer error.

South Dakota

The death toll rose to 78 after the death of a Lincoln County man in the 80 or older range, state health officials reported on Wednesday.

The state’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases also surpassed 6,000.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 84 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,050.

Wisconsin

A total of 23,454 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's an increase of 256 cases from Tuesday. Nine additional people have died from COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving the total number of deaths in the state at 712.

