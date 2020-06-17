ROCHESTER, Minn. — After the promise of multiple days of plummeting cases and fatalities, the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota reasserted itself once again on Wednesday, June 17, as the state Department of Health reported an additional 419 cases and 12 deaths from the virus.

Noteworthy jumps include Olmsted County, which added 29 cases in a single day, and Mower County, which added 73 cases.

As of last week, with an incidence rate of 1,545 cases per 100,000, Mower County had the second-highest per-capita rate of COVID-19 in the state, second only to Nobles County, home to an outbreak last month at the JBS pork plant in Worthington.

Mower County is home to Hormel Foods in Austin. It has a population of just over 40,000 people, with 733 confirmed cases and two deaths from COVID-19 so far.

The state shattered its one-day reported testing record on Wednesday, posting nearly 20,000 tests in a single day. The 19,573 tests reported Wednesday likely include a subset of tests that were delayed on Monday, however, because of a computer error.

Regardless, 419 positive cases on Wednesday's high volume of testing is a very low — and therefore desirable — so-called "case positivity rate" of 2.1%.

A low case positivity rate is one of the metrics the state tracks closely as it measures the spread of the virus in state, in order to determine its ability to "turn up the dials" towards fewer restrictions on business and social activity.

The state's 19 deaths were clustered in the Twin Cities metro area, with one death reported each in Anoka and Dakota counties, three in Hennepin County and seven in Ramsey County. Ten of 12 deaths occured in long-term care. The state now reports 1,325 deaths from COVID-19.

Intensive care unit use declined by four beds to 181, marking the seventh day in a row of either no change or declines in need for COVID-19 ICU care. Non-ICU hospitalization also declined to 170 beds, another important metric in the state's determination of its COVID-19 capacity.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.