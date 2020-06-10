With large protests and gatherings in the state the past two weeks, Minnesota officials reported Wednesday, June 10, results from new, walk-up community testing sites in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The state reported 19 deaths and 352 cases of COVID-19, and the statewide death toll is now at 1,236.

The state reported 8,859 tests for the day. This is the first testing report to reflect the start of free, walk-up community testing efforts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The effort is an attempt to encourage testing among all people who attended a protest or large gathering in the past two weeks after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Of the 19 deaths reported Wednesday, the state recorded one death each in Scott, Nobles, Itasca, Dakota and Clay counties, as well as two deaths each in Anoka and Crow Wing counties, three in Ramsey County and seven in Hennepin County.

The death in Nobles county was a person in their 30s.

Sixteen of the 19 deaths reported Wednesday were among residents of long-term care.

North Dakota

A total of 40 new cases were reported in North Dakota on Wednesday, June 10. Twenty-eight of the new cases Wednesday came from Cass County, which includes Fargo and West Fargo. The county now has had 1,958 known cases, but the North Dakota Department of Health reports that more than four in five of the residents who once had the illness in the county have recovered. More than 65% of the currently infected North Dakotans reside in Cass County.

The other 12 new cases Wednesday came from Burleigh, Kidder, LaMoure, Richland and Stutsman counties.

The department on Wednesday announced the death of a Cass County county woman in her 80s from the illness. The department says 73 North Dakotans have died from the illness, all but 12 of whom were residents of Cass County. Fifty-five of the deaths have come in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

South Dakota

The state department of health reported Wednesday that another South Dakotan has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 69 as of Wednesday, June 10.

The death was of a Beadle County man in the 80 or older age group.

Eleven more people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, for a total of 101 people currently hospitalized after becoming infected with coronavirus.

Wisconsin

The state Department of Health Services reported 285 new positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, June 10. That brings the total to 21,593 positive cases in the state as of Wednesday.

A total of 10 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 671.

