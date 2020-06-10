ST. PAUL — Minnesota will move the dial on Wednesday, June 10, shifting to Phase III of the state’s “Stay Safe Minnesota” reopening plan after moving into Phase II at the beginning of the month.

Gyms and other exercise facilities may reopen with certain limitations, as may indoor seating at restaurants. Other things — like retail and personal services — will be expanding. Here are some things you need to know as the state moves the dial this week:

What you need to know before you head out

The state says that masks are strongly recommended. In St. Paul, visitors to businesses and city facilities are required to have a mask. Masks are required in indoor spaces in Minneapolis.

In order to reopen, all businesses must have “adopted and implemented” a COVID-19 safety plan. Social distancing guidelines are still in place and the state is saying that all those who can telework must still do so.

Gatherings of 25 or less are now allowable outside. Indoors, gatherings are to be limited to 10 people or less.

If you’re going out to eat or drink

Indoor dining will now be open. Outdoor seating remains open up to 250 people.

Restaurants and bars are to limit indoor capacity to no more than 50 percent (up to 250 people) with a minimum of six feet in between each table.

Reservations are required. Tables will be limited to four people, though that number is bumped to six if part of one family unit.

Masks will be required for workers and strongly recommended for diners when not eating or drinking.

If you’re going shopping

Retail stores remain open at up to 50 percent capacity.

You must wear a mask if you are in a city or town that requires face coverings in indoor spaces.

Contactless payment should be used when possible. If it isn’t, customers must pay in a way that allows for six feet of distance.

If you’re going to a gym or other personal fitness facility

These facilities are now open up to 25 percent capacity, but may not exceed 250 people indoors or outdoors.

Masks are strongly recommended for workers and customers.

Group exercise classes are allowed only if distancing requirements can be met and physical contact avoided.

The state mandates at least six feet of distance between pieces of workout equipment but more for treadmills and other pieces of equipment used for high exertion activities.

If you’re going to religious services, weddings or funerals