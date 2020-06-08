Cases and deaths from COVID-19 continued to drop in Minnesota as reflected in new data posted on Monday, June 8, by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The health department reported just 338 new positive cases on just over 10,000 tests. That comes out to a 3.3 % positive case rate. The cases were distributed widely across the state, in 48 of the states 87 counties.

According to an analysis posted Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota has a 3.2 overall positive case rate, putting it in the top 20 states in the country for fewest positive cases per test conducted.

The soar in testing could reflect early attempts to heed advice last week that all Minnesotans who attended protest rallies get COVID-19 testing. Early testing can produce false negatives, which is why the health department has advised asymptomatic Minnesotans to wait 5-7 days after attending a gathering to seek testing.

Monday the health department announced free walk-up testing at three locations in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul. The testing is available from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June. Reservations are accepted online as well.

The state reported on Monday 11 more deaths from COVID-19. The state now has recorded 1,197 deaths from the illness. The Minnesota COVID-19 model created by the health department and the University of Minnesota School of Public Health had predicted 1,400 deaths by the end of May.

One death was reported in Crow Wing County, two deaths were reported in Anoka County, three deaths were reported in Ramsey County, and five deaths were reported in Hennepin County. Six of the 10 deaths reported Monday were among residents of long-term care. In a highly unusual event, one of the Hennepin County deaths was a person in their 20s.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday, June 8, announced just 19 new cases of COVID-19 on a low-testing day.

Eight of the new cases came from Stutsman County, which includes Jamestown. The county now has 30 infected residents, the third most of any county in the state. No residents of the county have succumbed to the illness.

The test results announced Monday mark the first time since early days of the outbreak that Cass County, which includes Fargo and West Fargo, did not produce the most new cases in the state.

Just six of the new cases Monday came from Cass County. The county now has had 1,917 known cases, but the department reports nearly four in five of the infected residents in the county have recovered. About 65% of the currently infected North Dakotans reside in Cass County.

The other five new cases Monday came from Burleigh, Grand Forks and Wells counties.

The department says 72 North Dakotans have died from the illness, all but 12 of whom were residents of Cass County. Fifty-three of the deaths have come in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

South Dakota

South Dakota’s number of known positive COVID-19 cases rose by 33 to 5,471 on Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The state currently has 1,003 active cases with 92 people currently hospitalized, according to the testing data.

Minnehaha County currently has the most active cases with 290, while Beadle County follows close behind with 204 active cases. Both counties are home to large meat processing plants where outbreaks have occurred among staff.

Pennington County has 181 active cases and Brown County has 44 active cases as of Monday.

The state’s death toll due to COVID-19 remains at 65, with no new fatalities reported since Friday.

Wisconsin

A total of 21,038 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's an increase of 203 cases from Sunday.

No additional people have died from COVID-19 Monday, leaving the total number of deaths in the state at 646. DHS corrected the figure Monday after reporting 647 overall deaths from the virus on Sunday.

