ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Cases and deaths from COVID-19 continued to drop in Minnesota as reflected in new data posted on Monday, June 8, by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The health department reported just 338 new positive cases on just over 10,000 tests. That comes out to a 3.3 % positive case rate. The cases were distributed widely across the state, in 48 of the states 87 counties.

According to an analysis posted Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota has a 3.2 overall positive case rate, putting it in the top 20 states in the country for fewest positive cases per test conducted.

The soar in testing could reflect early attempts to heed advice last week that all Minnesotans who attended protest rallies get COVID-19 testing. Early testing can produce false negatives, which is why the health department has advised asymptomatic Minnesotans to wait 5-7 days after attending a gathering to seek testing.

Monday the health department announced free walk-up testing at three locations in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul. The testing is available from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June. Reservations are accepted online as well.

Hey#COVID19 free testing! No insurance or referral needed, no symptoms necessary (weirdest language, ever) available in Mpls & St Paul. More here: https://t.co/fexKItYJC1



If you’ve protested, marched, volunteered, or have otherwise been in the streets, get tested. pic.twitter.com/s2KgjPv7Mf — Erin Murphy (@epmurphymn) June 8, 2020

The state reported on Monday 11 more deaths from COVID-19. The state now has recorded 1,197 deaths from the illness. The Minnesota COVID-19 model created by the health department and the University of Minnesota School of Public Health had predicted 1,400 deaths by the end of May.

One death was reported in Crow Wing County, two deaths were reported in Anoka County, three deaths were reported in Ramsey County, and five deaths were reported in Hennepin County. Six of the 10 deaths reported Monday were among residents of long-term care. In a highly unusual event, one of the Hennepin County deaths was a person in their 20s.

ICU use for the illness has now dropped for the fifth day in a row, to just below 200. Non-ICU hospitalization for the illness across Minnesota is 254 beds, which is nearly 100 below its all-time high of 355 two weeks ago.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.