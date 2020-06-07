ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The number of people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 has crept to the lowest level in about a month.

According to the latest numbers provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, 450 people were hospitalized for the virus as of Sunday, June 7. Of them, 199 people were in intensive care units, which is the first time fewer than 200 people have been in ICU for COVID-19 since May 13.

The 251 people being treated in hospitals but not requiring ICU care is at 251 — the fewest since May 10.

MDH reported 16 fatalities related to the illness Sunday. Of them, 14 of the people were residents of long-term care, assisted living or group homes. All of the newly reported deaths were people in their 60s or older, except for one person in Hennepin County in their 40s.

So far, 27,886 people in Minnesota have been diagnosed with the illness, including nearly 3,000 health care workers. As of Sunday, 1,186 Minnesotans have died and about 23,000 Minnesotans have recovered from the illness and no longer need to remain in isolation, according to MDH.