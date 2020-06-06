Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced on Friday another loosening of restrictions across the state, including indoor dining and movie theaters.

Starting June 10, people will be able to head inside to restaurants and bars.

Pools also will be open across the state, but social distancing is still the rule. Here is an outline of the new rules:

Restaurants can begin offering indoor dining while maintaining social distancing, requiring reservations, and seating no more than 50% occupancy.

Indoor social gatherings can take place with 10 people or less; outdoor social gatherings can take place with 25 people or less.

Gyms, personal fitness and yoga studios, and martial arts may open at 25% capacity.

Indoor entertainment venues, such as theaters and concert halls, can open at 25% capacity.

Recreational indoor entertainment venues, such as bowling alleys, arcades, and museums may open at 25% capacity.

Personal services, such as salons, tattoo parlors, and barbershops, may increase occupancy rates to 50% while requiring reservations.

Outdoor entertainment venues, such as sporting events, concerts, and theaters may open at 25% capacity.

Places of worship can increase occupancy rates to 50%.

Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 712 new COVID-19 cases confirmed through lab-based testing on Friday, June 5, in Minnesota.

Those positive cases are among the 11,006 newly completed diagnostic tests, putting the state above its goal of testing 10,000 people daily.

The health department also revised the number of tests completed by Thursday, bumping the number up by 6,023 more than what was originally reported and putting the number of completed tests at 15,927 in a single day.

As of Friday's update, there are 5,116 known and active cases of COVID-19 in the state. More than 20,000 people who have tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

The health department reported 33 new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday and 26 of them were in long-term care facilities.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health on Friday, June 5, reported five more deaths in the state from COVID-19.

Two men and two women from Cass County, all at least 70 years old, died from the illness with underlying health conditions. A Grand Forks County man in his 60s whose death was reported Friday is the state's first victim who did not have any underlying conditions, according to the department.

The department says 71 North Dakotans have succumbed to the illness, all but 12 of whom were residents of Cass County, which encompasses the Fargo area. Fifty-three of the deaths have come in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The department on Friday also announced 40 new cases of COVID-19.

South Dakota

Another COVID-19 death was reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday, June 5.

The death was a woman in Meade County in the 50 to 59 age range, bringing the total death toll to 65 in the state.

There are 1,033 active cases in the state.

Total positive cases are up 30 from Thursday at 5,277.

Sixteen new recoveries were reported since Thursday. Total recoveries are at 4,179.

Currently, 83 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Service on Friday reports an additional 357 COVID-19 cases, putting the state over 20,000 cases since testing began. Seven death were reported, bring the state total to 633.

Around the region

New data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ranks Minnesota in the middle of the pack relative to other states when comparing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in skilled nursing facilities per 1,000 residents, according to data presented by Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

South Dakota's trial of a controversial COVID-19 drug has been discontinued after a University of Minnesota study found hydroxychloroquine to be ineffective in preventing COVID-19 for people exposed to the virus," according to a news release from Sanford Health.

North Dakotans will soon be able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes after two months apart. Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that all facilities can open up outdoor visitation of residents and introduced standards for nursing homes to open up indoor visitation.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Service will begin accepting applications from health care service providers for funding from $110 million that comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The funds will be used to offset the losses and expenditures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

