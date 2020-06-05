The state of Minnesota added 404 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, June 4, according to the latest figures released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new cases reflect the results of an all-time high day of testing, as state and private labs had processed 9,904 results.

An influx of new testing is expected in coming weeks after the announcement Wednesday that the health department recommends all those who attended large gatherings, such as protests related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, to seek testing through their primary care provider or a provider near them. The state COVID-19 website has a page to direct residents to the testing site nearest where they live.

The health department reported on Thursday an additional 29 deaths from COVID-19. In total, 1,115 Minnesotans have died from the illness.

One death each was recorded in Goodhue, Nicollet, Rice, Washington and Todd counties. Five deaths each were recorded in Anoka and Dakota counties. Six deaths were recorded in Ramsey County, and eight deaths were recorded in Hennepin County. The deceased person in Todd County was in their 30s.

North Dakota

Health officials on Thursday announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 on a record-high number of tests for the illness.

Twenty of the new cases came from Cass County, which includes Fargo and West Fargo. The county now has had 1,803 known cases, but the department reports nearly four in five of the infected residents in the county have recovered. More than 70% of the currently infected North Dakotans reside in Cass County.

The other seven new cases Thursday came from Barnes, Bottineau, Burleigh, Mountrail, Richland and Sargent counties.

North Dakota, which ranks among the top states in the country in testing per capita, came as close as it has ever been Thursday to hitting Gov. Doug Burgum's goal of processing at least 4,000 tests per day. The department announced nearly 3,600 test results Thursday, but about two-thirds of the people in the newest batch had been previously tested for the illness.

South Dakota

Two additional deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll to 64.

One death is in the 60-to-69 age range, while the other death is a person 80 years of age or older. Since the pandemic began in March, the state has had 5,247 total positive cases, up 85 from Wednesday. Recoveries increased by 79 since Wednesday for a total of 4,163.

Four more active cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 1,020.

Wisconsin

An additional 10 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, officials said Thursday. A total of 626 Wisconsinites have died from the virus, 71% of those aged 70 and older.

In all, the state reported a total of 19,892 positive cases in the state, an increase of 492 cases from Wednesday.

