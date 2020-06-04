ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota added 404 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, June 4, according to the latest figures released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new cases reflect the results of an all-time high day of testing, as state and private labs had processed 9,904 results.

An influx of new testing is expected in coming weeks after the announcement Wednesday that the health department recommends all those who attended large gatherings, such as protest related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, to seek testing through their primary care provider or a provider near them. The state COVID-19 website has a page to direct residents to the testing site nearest where they live.

The health department reported on Thursday an additional 29 deaths from COVID-19. In total, 1,115 Minnesotans have died from the illness.

One death each was recorded in Goodhue, Nicollet, Rice, Washington and Todd counties. Five deaths each were recorded in Anoka and Dakota counties. Six deaths were recorded in Ramsey County, and eight deaths were recorded in Hennepin County. The deceased person in Todd County was in their 30s.

Twenty of the 29 deaths reported Thursday occured among residents of long-term care, although that is a more inclusive group than just residents of nursing homes, and may include few or no residents of nursing homes, as was the case Wednesday.

Health officials have not posted the number of daily deaths in skilled nursing facilities but plan to do so soon.

The state has tested 275,622 residents so far, producing 26,273 laboratory-confirmed cases. Health officials now believe that 5% of the state population has been infected with COVID-19, which would place the projected true statewide case number at roughly 280,000 people.

Intensive care unit use dropped by 10 beds to 244 patients, while 268 patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in non-ICU settings.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.