As predicted by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz some 21 days ago, the state ended the month of May by surpassing 1,000 deaths from COVID-19. With 30 new deaths recorded Saturday, May 30, the state now has lost 1,026 Minnesotans to the illness.

The illness caused by the coronavirus needed just three weeks to kill 500 Minnesotans between May 7-30, a toll that had previously required seven weeks.

Saturday marked the fourth day in a row with deaths near or above 30, a first for the state.

The number of Minnesotans being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units reached a new high at 263 on Saturday. An additional 326 residents are hospitalized with the illness in non-ICU settings.

Testing identified 660 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide confirmed case total to 24,190, a number believed to be an undercount.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday announced 34 additional positive COVID-19 cases, including 24 residents of Cass County.

The average of positive tests within the last week is 38.6, however an outlier in Saturday’s numbers was the amount of testing.

Friday’s 3,041 tests is the most the state has done in a single day. It’s a gradual increase from a week low of 976 tests on Monday, May 25. North Dakota has conducted 92,640 total tests, with 68,427 negative results.

A Fargo man in his 60s was the latest death reported by the department, bringing the state total to 60 from a virus that has claimed more than 102,000 lives nationwide.

South Dakota

South Dakota reported three more COVID-19 deaths Saturday, bringing the state total to 62.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 94, raising the state's all-time total to 4960.

There are 1,093 active cases in South Dakota with 93 currently hospitalized. The bulk of the cases continue to be in the Sioux Falls area.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin on Saturday reported deaths from COVID-19. So far, 588 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 according the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The state reported an additional 523 cases of the illness from the day before; with a total of 18,230 positive cases of COVID-19 having been recorded in Wisconsin.

About 14% of cases resulting in hopitalization; about 3% of cases are fatal.

Around the region

Any spikes that occur as a result of protests over the killing of George Floyd after having his neck kneeled on by a Minneapolis police officer will likely take three weeks to become apparent, given the incubation period of new cases and then the lag time for test results to return. That places those cases in late June, a period already depicted as a window for a peak in the outbreak.

A Duluth, Minn., nonprofit group has the goal to make 360,000 plastic face shields. Volunteers for Ecolibrium3 have assembled 10,000 shields so far.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.