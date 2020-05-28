Deaths from COVID-19 shot back up in Minnesota on Wednesday, May 27, with the state Department of Health reporting another 33 lives lost to the illness, tying a previous one-day high.

One death was recorded each in Nobles, Nicollet and Washington counties. Three deaths were recorded among residents of Anoka County. Five residents of Ramsey County died from the virus, as did six from Dakota County and 16 from Hennepin County.

The case in Nobles County, site of an outbreak at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, was a person in their 30s. Four of the deaths occurred among Minnesotans in their 60s, six were in their 70s, 11 were in their 80s, nine were in their 90s, and two were 100 or older.

An outbreak has continued to worsen in Todd County. Part of lake country in central Minnesota, the region is home to Long Prairie, Staples, and hosts a population of just 24,000. It recorded 76 cases on Wednesday. By comparison, at 63, fewer cases were identified on Wednesday in Ramsey County, population, 550,000.

In the past 10 days, the total positive caseload in Todd County has now jumped nearly 500% percent, from 60 cases to 296.

North Dakota

The state Department of Health announced two more Cass County women have died from COVID-19.

Both women, one in her 70s and another in her 90s, had underlying health conditions. Fifty-six North Dakotans, including 45 residents of Cass County, have now died from the illness that has claimed more than 100,000 lives nationwide. More than 70% of the deaths in the state have come in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, which are viewed as particularly susceptible to deadly outbreaks of COVID-19 because many residents are 65 or older and have underlying conditions.

The department also confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Just over 1,000 test results were reported Wednesday, marking a second day in a row with testing well below the state's normal marks in the 2,000s. Department spokeswoman Nicole Peske attributed the low testing figures to the Memorial Day holiday.

A total of 2,439 North Dakota residents have tested positive, but more than 70% have recovered from the illness. There are 40 residents hospitalized with the illness.

South Dakota

Jack Link's Protein Snacks has confirmed an employee at its Alpena beef jerky plant has died from COVID-19, as an outbreak there grows to 59 known cases, state officials confirmed Wednesday.

Kevin McAdams, North America president of the Minong, Wis.-based company, said Jack Link's was "deeply saddened" by the death.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday, raising the state's death toll to 54.

It's unclear if the Jack Link's fatality was included in Wednesday's data release.

At the state's other known large outbreaks in processing plants, 117 of the 149 infected workers at the DemKota Ranch Beef plant in Aberdeen have recovered, as have all but 12 of the hundreds of cases linked to the outbreak at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.

Wisconsin

There are 16,462 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's an increase of 599 cases from Tuesday, the largest single-day increase in positive cases since the pandemic began, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

A total of 539 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, WPR said.

Health officials reported 210, 605 negative tests for the new coronavirus, an increase of 9,731 from Tuesday to Wednesday.

