FARGO — A drug developed to treat severe arthritis. Antibodies from patients who have recovered. Flipping hospital patients on their bellies for hours each day to help them breathe. An antiparasitic medication.

Those are among experimental therapies being investigated to treat COVID-19 at hospitals around the nation and globe, including Sanford Health and Essentia Health, as medical researchers scramble for proven treatments.

Actemra is a drug that was developed to treat severe rheumatoid arthritis. It works by suppressing an overactive immune system.

That quality has made Actemra the subject of a research trial led by Mayo Clinic and including Essentia and Sanford to investigate its effectiveness in treating certain patients infected by the coronavirus.

Some people who are sick with COVID-19 develop life-threatening complications when their immune systems go into overdrive, attacking healthy tissues and organs.

Doctors in China first experimented with Actemra to treat COVID-19 patients who developed a cytokine storm — the immune system’s overreaction to the infection, which can send the body into shock, damaging organs like the lungs and kidneys.

“We’re guessing that it might disrupt this cascade,” said Dr. Karol Kremens, a pulmonologist and intensive care unit director at Essentia.

But tocilizumab, the generic name for Actemra, has potentially severe side effects, so it is reserved for very ill patients, typically those receiving intensive care, he said

With potential side effects including damage to the liver or stomach or a severe allergic reaction, “it shouldn’t be given lightly,” Kremens said.

A drug used earlier to treat the Ebola virus and other coronaviruses, remdesivir, is also under investigation at Sanford and Essentia. Supplies of the antiviral drug are tight, and hospitals receive the medication through allocations by state health departments. Sanford in Fargo has received about half of North Dakota’s allotment.

Early studies have shown that remdesivir can shorten the course of COVID-19, allowing patients to recover sooner.

“I think it’s too early to say whether it reduces mortality,” said Dr. Doug Griffin, Sanford’s chief medical officer in Fargo.

Remdesivir seems to be most effective when given in the earlier stages of the disease, before the symptoms become severe, Griffin and Kremens said. Kremens compared the drug’s effect in reducing a patient’s viral load to Tamiflu, given for influenza, which isn’t a cure but can reduce the severity and duration of the illness.

Even so, Griffin said, if research demonstrates remdesivir reduces the duration or severity of COVID-19, that would be “significant.”

Sanford is involved in a trial to see whether stem cell therapy is effective for COVID-19 patients who develop acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, or kidney damage. Griffin called the trial “very investigational,” but said stem cells have proven to regenerate cells damaged from other diseases.

An antiparasitic drug, ivermectin has been shown to inhibit the replication of the coronavirus in the laboratory and will be tested in patients, including some COVID-19 patients at Sanford, Griffin said.

Research protocols for the ivermectin study are being developed, he said.

Both Essentia and Sanford are participating in a trial involving the use of convalescent plasma, blood plasma that contains neutralizing antibodies from a patient who has recovered from COVID-19.

The supplies of convalescent plasma are improving as more people recover from the disease, and the therapy involves very little risk, Kremens said.

Hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, is being tested after anecdotal reports that it is effective in treating COVID-19. The drug’s most famous booster has been President Donald Trump, but the appraisal by doctors and researchers has been less enthusiastic.

“We’ve not been terribly impressed, although we still use it on a case-by-case basis,” Griffin said.

If anything, Essentia doctors appear less impressed with hydroxychloroquine. “It doesn’t seem to be working, one way or the other,” Kremens said. “We’re not using those drugs.”

Essentia doctors also are investigating a technique that involves having COVID-19 patients with breathing problems lie prone, or on their bellies, 16 hours each day, spending the other eight hours on their backs.

The practice, called proning, affects the circulation of blood in the lungs, Kremens said. “Gravity helps,” he said.

While prone, the patient’s blood moves to the front of the body, making it easier to oxygenate the blood from the healthy part of the lungs. The backs of the lungs tend to be the areas damaged by the virus, Kremens said.

One Essentia patient, who was on a ventilator, was given the proning technique and improved after two days, he said. Proning has previously shown success in treating acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, which some COVID-19 patients develop, he said.

“This is a treatment we know works, and there are relatively low risks for the patient,” Kremens said. Prone patients who are on ventilators must be watched closely, he said.

The prone position can be uncomfortable, especially for those with back problems, although that isn’t a problem for patients on ventilators, who are sedated, Kremens said.

Most of the COVID-19 patients cared for in the ICU have other diseases or conditions, including diabetes, heart problems, high-blood pressure, liver or kidney problems, complicating their treatment.

Ultimately, given time and large populations of patients at hospitals all over, science will demonstrate those treatments that are effective and discard those that aren’t, Kremens said.

“We will know more,” he said. “The message should be trust in science, don’t trust Facebook posts. We need to be patient. Unfortunately, these studies take time.”

Also, people should be prepared for results that aren’t perfect.

“Expecting a 100% cure rate, 100% vaccine might be wishful thinking,” Kremens said, returning to the example of Tamiflu, which reduces the severity and duration of influenza, but isn't a cure.

Given all the studies going on around the world, Griffin believes proven treatments are likely before a vaccine.

“I’m actually a bit more optimistic that we’ll get some therapies that show efficacy before we get a vaccine,” he said.