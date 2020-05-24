ROCHESTER, Minn. — For the third consecutive day, more than 7,000 Minnesotans were tested for COVID-19. With the increased testing, comes an increase in confirmed cases as the statewide cumulative count passed 20,000 Sunday, May 24.

Health officials announced 730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday — for a statewide total of 20,573 cases — with 17 additional deaths from the virus.

Since March, 20,573 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus respiratory illness. Of them 869 people have died and 14,115 have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

As of Sunday, 553 people were hospitalized due to the illness with 203 of them needing treatment and monitoring in intensive care units. Since May 14, more than 200 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have needed to be monitored and treated in ICU.

