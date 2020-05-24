ST. PAUL — On a good day, when she’s working with staff at nursing homes and care facilities, Casey Block can swab 55 residents in a shift, sticking a testing tool deep up their nose and then some.

She still found time on a recent day to help a confused elderly woman in a memory care unit find a misplaced shoe among her things.

“They’re isolated, they’re alone, they’re scared,” said Block, an M Health Fairview phlebotomist who has been retrained to test residents at care facilities for coronavirus.

Other than limited interactions with staff or window and online chats with family, most residents haven’t had a social visitor since early March. Block, who has drawn blood samples from many of the same residents for years, tries to fill the void as best she can in the time she has with them.

“We know their grandkids’ names. We know their sons’ and daughters’ names,” Block said. “They’re really wanting human touch and compassion, just like the rest of us.”

Unusual roles

At a time when families are unable to visit their loved ones face-to-face in nursing homes and care facilities, phlebotomists are playing unusual new roles in the battle against COVID-19.

In addition to routine duties drawing blood samples when necessary to check medicine levels, they’ve been retrained and redeployed on the front lines to test for coronavirus in the population most likely to die from it — the elderly and infirm.

To date, more than 80% of Minnesota’s known COVID-19 deaths have been at care facilities.

Testing is seen as an essential component of keeping the virus from spreading into or within facilities. It’s also the best tool the medical community currently has to track where the virus is moving and how quickly, and assess what prevention strategies are working.

Even so, in the first weeks of the pandemic, most testing at care facilities was focused on areas with known exposures or outbreaks.

Through partnerships with private health networks, the state has recently stepped up testing in congregate care facilities, which includes nursing homes, assisted living and rehabilitation centers.

Last week, 39 facilities across the state had all residents and staff screened for the coronavirus. Another 30 will be tested this week. Roughly 300 facilities statewide have asked for complete on-site testing.

Fast-paced, emotionally draining

It’s been a fast-paced, emotionally draining and yet fulfilling few months for Block and other members of M Health Fairview’s “Swab Squad,” a group of mobile lab care technicians who have been visiting the same care facilities for years to collect blood samples.

“It makes me feel good, knowing we got an entire building done, and we’ll know if they’re positive or not,” said Tonya Heller, a lab care technician, who previously worked in assisted living and memory care centers for six years.

Residents have a right to refuse to be tested, but most are willing, or just need some explanation from staff or family who reach out online.

“I always make sure to get to their eye level, face to face, and not above them,” Heller said. “A lot of them have heard on the news about COVID-19. It’s not that they don’t want to be tested. It’s just (a matter of) getting it done.”

Looking for signs

Safety protocols, such as screenings to get into facilities, can change mid-shift. Basic screening questions — “Have you encountered anyone who is infected?” — have to be adjusted. Of course they’ve encountered the infected, sometimes on a daily basis.

“All the homes that we are visiting are very diligent in doing active measures to keep people safe,” said Melissa Rist, a lab manager with the Swab Squad.

While screening tools vary, most care facilities conduct temperature checks, and some now use digital finger devices called pulse oximeters to check for declining oxygen levels. The “happy hypoxia,” low oxygen levels without shortness of breath, has emerged as a potential sign of the coronavirus in carriers who are otherwise asymptomatic. So has the loss of taste or smell.

That’s information that wasn’t known when staff and visitor screenings at care facilities first began in March. There’s much that wasn’t known back then, and much that has yet to be discovered. “I think there’s a lot left to be learned about the virus,” Rist said.

Leaning on each other

After a particularly draining shift, how does the Swab Squad recharge?

Rist loses herself in puzzles. Heller loses herself in her two-year-old daughter. Block is knitting blankets and working on home remodeling projects. Another woman mentors her grandkids in schoolwork, and another is the proud new owner of a puppy.

Most of all, they lean on each other.

“It’s not like you can go home to your spouse, unless they’re in the medical field, and they know what you’re going through,” Block said.

Most of all, keeping a sense of mission is key.

“I don’t think anybody goes into the healthcare field if you don’t have an underlying need or want to promote a service to humanity,” Block said.