ST. PAUL — Thirty-three more Minnesotans died from the coronavirus and its complications, the highest one-day total reported to date, and 813 more were sickened with the illness.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, May 22, reported that the state's death toll from COVID-19 climbed to a total of 842 and 19,005 Minnesotans had tested positive.

The state continues to get closer to early modeling projections that put the peak daily death rate at nearly 50 deaths a day. State health officials have said the illness is expected to peak sometime between late June and early August.

In total, 180,971 have been tested for the illness and 534 were hospitalized Friday with 233 in intensive care units.

Another 12,696 had the virus and were able to exit isolation.

Twenty-five of the 33 of those whose deaths were reported Friday were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. Anoka, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Ramsey, Stearns, Washington and Wright counties reported residents who died due to the illness.

State health officials were set to discuss the new cases, deaths and steps to limit the virus' spread Friday afternoon.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.