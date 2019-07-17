ROCHESTER, Minn. — In a recurring pattern, two days after a dip in the daily death toll from COVID-19, fatalities shot up again in the Wednesday, May 20, report as 29 more people succumbed to the illness in Minnesota.

One death each was reported in Stearns, Mower and Blue Earth counties, two each were reported in Washington and Anoka counties, six each in Dakota and Ramsey counties and 10 in Hennepin County. The death in Stearns County was a patient in their 40s, and the death in Blue Earth County was a person in their 60s. The rest of the deaths ranged in age from the 70s to two people over age 100.

Of the new deaths, 26 were among patients in long-term care facilities. Currently, 635 or 82% of the state's 777 deaths from COVID-19 have occured in long term care. The transfer of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is expected to be a source of intense interest at a press conference to be held at 3 p.m. by Gov. Tim Walz.

Walz recently launched a five-point "battle plan" to increase testing of long term care facilities and rapid-response facility support for those homes in which patients have contracted the illness.

Just 12%, or 649, of the day's 5,503 tests were positive, bringing the total lab confirmed case count in the state to 17,670 people. While the new cases are widely distributed acorss the state, several rural counties appeared to be experiencing spikes in new cases, on Wednesday including 21 new cases in Todd County, 24 cases in Rice County.

After several days of posting new cases counts in the single digits, Stearns County identified another 49 cases in a single day on Wednesday.

Stress on the hospital system continues to increase as well, a metric expected to be closely watched as the Walz outlines his decision later today on the reopening with restrictions in June of gyms, salons, bars and restruarants. A day after 57 new hospitalizations were recorded -- the largest one-day jump in new hospitalizations with COVID-19 -- the hospital system gained another 22 persons in one day in Wednesday's report.

Those new patients bringing the statewide total of non-ICU use within hospitals by COVID-19 patients to 338. ICU use, meanwhile dropped by 17 patients to 212 persons.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.