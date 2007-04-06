ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will participate in the daily media briefing call to provide an update on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.

Walz will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Joe Kelly and Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.