The total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Minnesota has now topped 17,000, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Minnesota recorded 665 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 19, and 17 deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Clay, Itasca, Kanabec and Olmsted counties all had one death on Tuesday. Two people died in Dakota and Ramsey counties, and nine people died in Hennepin County.

Thirteen of the 17 deaths recorded in Minnesota on Tuesday were among people who lived in long-term care.

A record 57 more people were hospitalized in non-emergency settings than on Monday, by far the biggest one-day jump in demand on the state's hospital system.

Also on Tuesday, the state announced it has closed on its purchase on a 71,000 square-foot former grocery distribution warehouse for $5.4 million. The state has purchased the site in case it needs emergency storage for deceased persons, and plans to spend another $1.5 million to transition the building for its new use.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, most of which come from the Fargo area.

The department also confirmed the death of a Cass County man in his 90s from the illness.

Forty-five North Dakotans, including 34 residents of Cass County, have now died from the illness that has claimed more than 91,000 lives nationwide. At least 29 of the deaths have come in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, according to the department.

A total of 1,994 North Dakota residents have tested positive, but nearly 65% have recovered from the illness, including 50 announced Tuesday. There are 32 residents hospitalized with the illness.

Fifty-six of the new cases Tuesday came from Cass County, which contains nearly a quarter of the state's population and encompasses Fargo and West Fargo. The county now has 1,229 known cases, but the department reports that 705 residents have recovered after previously testing positive.

A total of 69,902 tests have been performed in the state, but some residents have been tested more than once.

South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health reported two more deaths resulting from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

One of the deaths was a person in the 50-59 age range, the other was in the 80 and over age range and they came from Minnehaha and Pennington counties. To date, 46 people have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Overall, there were 58 new positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing the total to 4,085.

Wisconsin

The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday a total of 12,885 positive coronavirus cases in the state. That’s an increase of 198 from Monday. In all, 748 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

