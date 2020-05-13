ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19.

Speakers will include Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm and Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

Watch the Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind & Hard of Hearing's ASL translation of the briefing below.

