ROCHESTER, Minn. — For the first time in two weeks, deaths from COVID-19 dropped to single digits on Monday, May 18, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Nine people were reported to have died from the virus on Monday, including one person each from Ramsey and Washington counties, two from Anoka County, and five from Hennepin County.

For weeks, daily death totals have hovered in the teens and low 20s, and have climbed to as high as 30.

All but one of the lives reported lost on Monday were among residents of long-term care, with the youngest in their 50s. The death count from COVID-19 in Minnesota now stands at 731.

Over 6,000 people were reported as newly tested on Monday.

The state identified another 705 laboratory-confirmed cases in that sampling. The newly-positive cases were largely spread proportionately throughout the state, showing no apparent concentrations in counties home to meat processing.

The positive case rate for the 705 laboratory-confirmed cases out of 6001 reported tested on Monday falls just below 12%, which is itself below a 15% threshold identified as noteworthy, and therefore considered acceptable.

As part of the health department's recently-launched Dial Back Dashboard for determining if the public safety is becoming jeopardized by uncontrolled spread of the virus, health officials currently view a seven-day average positive case rate of 15% or higher as one of four thresholds suggesting the virus is out of control.

The three other indicators that could move health officials to call for a return to mitigation orders are the state's available daily test capacity, the state's doubling rate for newly confirmed cases, and the percentage of cases caused by unknown sources. The state is only out of its target range on the final measure.

ICU use remains high at 229 people. The state has conducted 156,606 tests so far, and continues to meet the goal set by health officials to test at least 5,000 people daily.

