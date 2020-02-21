BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Health on Friday, May 15, reported that positive tests for COVID-19 in Cass County have reached 1,032, with 43 new cases Thursday.

There have been 1,761 positive cases statewide, with 52 new cases through Thursday. According to the report, 58.6% of total positive cases have been in Cass County, with 82.6% of new cases reported in the county.

The locations of individuals tested are listed by their listed home, so it is not known where they were when they tested positive or where they are being treated. There were three new cases in Grand Forks County, two in Burleigh County, two in Morton County, one in Rolette County, and one in Stutsman County.

Two more North Dakotans died of the virus Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 42. Both of the individuals claimed by the virus were men with pre-existing conditions, one in his 40s in Grand Forks County and the other in his 90s in Cass County. Nationwide, 83,947 people have died of COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an increase of 1,701 from yesterday.

The Grand Forks County man is the third person in their 40s to die of the virus in North Dakota. Of the 42 deaths, 27 have been aged 80 or above, with nine aged 70-79, one aged 60-69, and two aged 50-59.

While 948 of the 1,761 positive cases in North Dakota have been in people aged 39 or younger, there have been zero deaths in that age group and 622 are reported to have recovered.

There were 2,310 tests conducted Thursday, with 1,404 being on previously untested individuals. This brings the total number of tests completed to 60,492 on 51,715 individuals.

Of the 51,715 individuals tested in North Dakota, 11,453 were in Cass County. While the county accounts for 58.6% of cases, it only accounts for 22% of tests.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said the state aims to test 4,000 people per day by the end of May.

There have been a total of 130 people hospitalized throughout the pandemic, with 35 currently in hospitals in North Dakota.

The daily positive testing rate in the state was 3.7% Thursday, according to Friday’s report. That is slightly above the overall positive rate of 3.4%.

