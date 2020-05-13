FARGO — Doctors here are keeping a watchful eye out for a rare and life-threatening complication of COVID-19 in children. The condition, being called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome for now, is similar to one known as Kawasaki disease. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the state is investigating more than 100 cases in children, including three deaths.

The condition was discussed as part of a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday, May 12, about reopening the country safely during the pandemic.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, expressed concern about it during an exchange with Sen. Rand Paul about how schools should reopen in the fall.

“I think we better be very careful that we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects,” Fauci said.

Physicians from both Sanford Health and Essentia Health in Fargo said the majority of children who develop COVID-19 have mild symptoms and recover completely.

They said they were not aware of any cases of severe inflammatory responses in local children from COVID-19 at this point.

However, Dr. Stephanie Hanson, a pediatrician and department service chair for Sanford Children’s hospital, said they do have experience treating such responses that can occur in children fighting an illness.

The body’s immune system reacts to the infection and almost overreacts.

“We take care of children in our hospital every year with Kawasaki disease and toxic shock and this is behaving very similarly to that, with just widespread inflammation — almost a shock-like picture,” she said.

Dr. Kristina Rauser-Foltz, a pediatric cardiologist at Essentia Health, said symptoms of an inflammatory response can include several days of fever, rash, abdominal pain, diarrhea, red lips and tongue and swollen hands and feet.

Organs, including the lungs, kidneys and heart, may be affected.

“The heart may not squeeze as well. Blood vessels around the heart enlarge,” she said.

It’s too soon to know whether those effects related to COVID-19 will resolve over time. Rauser-Foltz said some children with heart problems from Kawasaki disease need to be followed lifelong.

Children who have a serious, system-wide response can require a ventilator or oxygen, large amounts of intravenous fluids and electrolytes and medication to slow the inflammatory process.

Hanson said leading children's hospitals around the country are good about sharing information on emerging conditions like this one. Sanford also receives alerts from organizations such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the American Medical Association.

While parents should be concerned, they need to keep the risk in perspective.

“Although this condition is terrifying, and we’re seeing it reported in bigger numbers, it’s still exceptionally rare,” Hanson said.

The best way to keep children safe is to use social distancing and masks when appropriate, and follow good hygiene and handwashing guidelines.

Hanson also reminds parents to bring their kids in for well-child checks and vaccinations, and that it’s safe to do so.

In some areas, Sanford has seen a 50 to 60 percent drop in immunization rates during the month of April, she said, which could make the community vulnerable to illnesses like measles and whooping cough.

“Really, the last thing we need right now is an outbreak of some other type of infectious disease, especially a preventable one,” Hanson said.

