ST. PAUL — As a physician, professor and infectious disease specialist, Dr. Susan Kline has spent months in the heart of the fight against COVID-19.

And her part in it — studying the impact of the anti-viral drug remdesivir — is about to enter a crucial stage: fighting the so-called “cytokine storm.”

Until May 1, Kline had been the principal investigator at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in an international clinical trial that roped in experts and 1,000 patient volunteers from across the U.S., Europe, Mexico and Asia.

Seriously-ill COVID-19 patients were given remdesivir or a placebo — an everyday vitamin — and results were compared. For the patients on the drug, “the results of that showed they recovered in 11 days, compared to 15 days,” Kline said.

While the initial findings after two months of testing were promising, clinical trials using live patients are usually published, reviewed by other experts and then replicated so drugs can be fine-tuned before they hit the market.

That can take months or even years, precious time that U.S. medical officials decided the country just doesn’t have in the fight against COVID-19.

Minnesota receives first shipments

On May 1, the National Institutes of Health decided to authorize remdesivir, which is still considered experimental, to be widely available on an emergency basis rather than wait for further testing.

Minnesota received its first federal shipment on Saturday, and 1,200 vials of the intravenous drug were distributed to hospitals and medical centers over the weekend. Another 400 vials were expected to arrive Tuesday.

That initial shipment is enough to help some 145 patients statewide, but Minnesota will need much more remdesivir if it’s to help the most critically ill patients. Many experts call the experimental drug promising but unproven.

“While it’s too early to say exactly whether it will impact the course of this outbreak, we have used it over the weekend to treat severely ill COVID patients and are hopeful that it, and other emerging therapies, will become more readily available,” said Dr. Mark Sannes, an infectious disease specialist with HealthPartners.

Testing adds anti-inflammatory

Kline’s initial trial is over, but her work is far from done. Kline had previously focused on 32 sick patients at M Health Fairview’s principal COVID-19 facility, Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, and the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

For her next study, which began over the weekend, she’s no longer comparing remdesivir to a placebo. Instead, she’ll compare how patients on the drug fare compared to patients who use both remdesivir and the anti-inflammatory medication baricitinid.

COVID-19 patients often suffer through a hyper-inflammatory state, separate from the actual viral infection, that can lead to pneumonia. The inflammation, ironically enough, is a result of the body’s attempt to heal itself by overproducing cytokines, small proteins secreted by the cells in one’s immune system.

Will the combination of an anti-viral drug and the anti-inflammatory baricitinid defeat the so-called “cytokine storm” and improve lung function? Kline is hoping to test that out on at least another 30 seriously ill patient volunteers at Bethesda Hospital, the U of M Medical Center and possibly St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul.

The subjects will be patients who already suffer from pneumonia and low oxygen levels and need help to breath, such as a ventilator.

“Everyone of them will get remdesivir,” Kline said. “Now we’re trying to learn if adding the second medication has a benefit or not.”