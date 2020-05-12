MNsure announced the new enrollment period as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the state and national economy. Nearly 600,000 individuals have lost their jobs since it first struck Minnesota, according to state unemployment claim data, and many business remain shuttered even as the statewide stay-at-home order loosens.

Households that recently experienced an income decrease and became eligible for advanced premium tax credits will be able to select new plans through MNsure during the 60 days following the loss of income. Minnesotans who recently lost their employer-sponsored insurance are also able to enroll.

Users will have to prove that they previously had health insurance that federal minimum requirements in order to use the exchange, according to an MNsure news release. Proof of income loss must also be provided.

Those who recently married, moved or had children may also apply for shopping eligibility. Qualifying households can also apply for state health insurance assistance through the exchange.

More on eligibility guidelines and other information can be found on MNsure.org, or by calling MNsure at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.