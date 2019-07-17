CASS LAKE -- The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe confirmed a case of COVID-19 within the boundaries of the reservation on Monday.

Leech Lake's Tribal Health agency and the Indian Health Service, with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, is conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who has had contact with the infected person, a release said. The individual has known travel with an infected family member.

As a precautionary measure, Leech Lake is asking any individuals identified to have come into contact with the infected person to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Leech Lake has strong leadership, tribal health and an incident management team working everyday to keep our residents safe and healthy," Health Service Director Brian Brunelle said in the release. "By working collaboratively with all reservation departments and state agencies, we'll be able to better monitor and contain this outbreak and deliver needed resources and supplies to the people of Leech Lake."

As part of its response, the Leech Lake government is encouraging the following to go along with its social distancing recommendations:

Stay home and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover all coughs and sneezes with your sleeve or tissue.

Wear a cloth face cover or mask to protect others.

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

In collaboration with Cass Lake Indian Health Service, Leech Lake Tribal Health has set up a COVID-19 hotline for residents. The hotline, which can be reached at (218) 335-3426 or (218) 335-3427, is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For additional information on COVID-19, visit www.leechlakenews.com/coronavirus, www.cdc.gov and www.health.state.mn.us.