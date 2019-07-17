The answer may lie in what happens in the ICU. Although there are a plethora of variables to improving outcomes during critical care for COVID-19, and thousands of Americans are being treated in the ICU for the illness every day, the studies showing which treatments work best are still years away.

That said, an enormous amount of COVID-19 data is being generated daily, and the technology is readily available for doctors to contribute the experience of each patient to a global information gathering enterprise. With that in mind, the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday, May 12 launched a partnership with the Society for Critical Care Medicine to allow providers caring for COVID-19 patients to post anonymous ICU data on a public facing dashboard at sccmcovid19.org.

"We realized as a global health community that we were unable to gather consistent data in a timely manner during the Ebola outbreak," said Dr. Rahul Kashyap, a Mayo Clinic anesthesiologist and medical informatics specialist. "There was so much misinformation then, and there is so much misinformation now... Health care providers are working based on anecdotal stories and anecdotal experience. So there is a need for quality data to build a treatment and management plan."

The idea for the registry sprung from conversations between Kashyap and other critical care medicine specialists in the earliest days of the pandemic. When a colleague soon thereafter tweeted, "Is anybody doing a COVID registry?" by the end of that day the group had a plan to move forward. The registry opened March 31, and six weeks later more than 3,400 cases have been entered.

"The idea was to gather pertinent clinical data from hospitalized patients on floors as well as in intensive care units," said Kashyap. "To collect them in real time, analyze them in real time, and feed it back to the clinical practice to inform them of what is working and what is not working."

The open access study, officially named the Viral Infection and Respiratory Illness Universal Study (VIRUS for short), currently has the volunteer participation of 110 sites in 8 countries. The study, whose data is available to all who wish to use it, displays basic patient demographic information, length-of-stay and length of mechanical ventilation data.

It is hoped that the resource will soon broaden that dataset to look at the use of different treatment drugs, the role of underlying conditions, length of stay, and other variables which become of interest as clinicians take on later waves of the illness. Participating hospitals are currently taking part on a volunteer basis, but Kashyap is hoping to find funding for compensation.

"We are looking into ways to find out if we can learn how soon the mechanical ventilation was started," said Kashyap, "and was it helpful or not, as well as similar outcome questions for use of the artificial heart lung machine."

The data is only observational — it can't provide evidence cause and effect — but it can form the hypotheses for future clinical trials.

"If you can create rapid data collection in real time, analyze the data in real time, and feed it back into practice as quickly as possible, to not have to wait a year or two years later for the publications to come out, then we will have succeeded," said Kashyap.

"COVID-19 is going to stay with us. We want to build the capability to feed data back into practice in real time when the second wave hits in October. It's a question of when, not if anymore."