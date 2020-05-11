FARGO — The novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 has made its way into five additional nursing homes in North Dakota in just the past few days.

A Monday, May 11, update to the North Dakota Department of Health website shows two facilities in the eastern half of the state and three in the western half with new coronavirus exposures.

Edgewood Fargo, a multi-care senior center, reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Sanford Hillsboro Care Center, a skilled care facility in Hillsboro, about 40 miles northwest of Fargo, reported one case.

Dakota Hill Housing, a nursing home in Elgin; Marian Manor, a skilled nursing facility in Glen Ullin; and Senior Suites at Sakakawea, an assisted living center in Hazen, each reported one case of COVID-19.

A total of 46 nursing homes out of 218 statewide have reported cases in residents and/or staff since the pandemic began.

People living in long-term care centers are considered at high risk for the disease due to their advanced age, underlying health conditions and close quarters.

From a total case perspective, 272 were reported in North Dakota long-term care centers as of Monday, up 40 from Friday.

They include 13 new cases at Bethany on University in Fargo, for a total of 19.

Bethany President and CEO Shawn Stuhaug said some results are still pending following a recent facility-wide round of testing.

Villa Maria in Fargo recorded six new cases, for a total of 46.

Maple View Memory Care and Pioneer House in Fargo each saw three new cases over the weekend, for totals of 14 and five, respectively.

Eventide Fargo had an additional two positive coronavirus cases, to 30, and Edgewood in Jamestown saw two more, for a total of three.

In Minnesota, Polk County reported its first COVID-19 case in a long-term care center.

The state health department said Pioneer Memorial Care Center, a skilled nursing facility just outside of Erskine, has its first coronavirus exposure.

Minnesota reports a total of 171 nursing homes affected by the illness, up by nearly 30 in just under a week. Nearly 80% of the state’s 591 deaths from COVID-19 thus far have occurred in residents of long-term care centers.

