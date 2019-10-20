ROCHESTER, Minn. — The number of Minnesotans in intensive care due to the coronavirus hit a new high on Sunday, May 10.

Minnesota Department of Health officials reported Sunday that 199 people are hospitalized in ICU due to the novel coronavirus.

MDH reported 481 additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total in Minnesota to 11,271. Another 20 people died from the virus, bringing the statewide toll to 578 since the outbreak began. Of those fatalities, 464 were among people who were living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

The number of people hospitalized across the state has about doubled in less than a month. As of Sunday, 434 people are hospitalized with the illness, down slightly from 476 as of Saturday, while MDH reported 228 people were hospitalized April 19.

Gov. Tim Walz said last week Minnesota is still on target to be the last state to reach its peak of COVID-19 cases. He said slowing the peak has helped state health officials and hospitals avoid a surge in demands of the state’s 1,244 ICU beds.

Currently, more than 1,000 of those beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19 or other health problems. Hospitals have identified a supply of more than 1,300 backup ICU beds that could be readied for patients within about 72 hours, state health officials said.

Of the 11,271 total confirmed cases, 1,360 were among health care workers. As of Sunday, 6,882 people have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

