ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Stearns County, as the central Minnesota region reported 186 cases on Thursday, May 7, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

With 1,161 cases, the county named over the weekend as the fastest growing hotspot in the country by an analysis in The New York Times, now has the second-highest confirmed case count in the state. Nobles County reported 71 cases on Thursday, and has 1,153 cases. Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 2,962.

The state conducted 4,189 tests on Wednesday, and has now tested 97,421 Minnesotans for the virus. With testing climbing, positive cases continue to climb as well, reaching another new record with 786 for the day, and having now reached 9,365 confirmed cases statewide, although that number is believed to be an undercount.

At this pace, by early next week, the state will likely pass a series of benchmarks for the accelerating spread of the illness, with 5,000 daily tests, 1,000 daily positive tests, and 10,000 confirmed cases out of over 100,000 tests overall.

In another unhappy benchmark, the state has surpassed 500 deaths from COVID-19.

The state reported 23 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the new total of lives lost to the illness to 508. One death was recorded in each Clay, Ramsey and Stearns counties, three deaths were recorded in Anoka County, and 17 deaths were recorded in Hennepin County.

Both Stevens and Lake County reported their first cases of the illness, leaving just three of Minensota's 87 counties without cases.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.